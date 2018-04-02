Cadiz Rotary Club to Auction Off the Chance to Blow Up the Old Lake Barkley Bridge

By 1 hour ago

Credit KYTC District 1, Facebook

The Cadiz Rotary Club is auctioning off a chance to blow up the old Lake Barkley Bridge during a radio auction. The opportunity comes after Governor Matt Bevin auctioned the demolition of the Capital Plaza Tower.

Education Committee Chair Dr. Scott Sutherland said the money raised by the auction will be split between the club’s Education Committee and Youth and Senior Service Fund.

“A hundred percent of every penny raised by the Cadiz Rotary Club is spent by the Youth and Senior Service Fund and the Education Committee on our children and the members of our community,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland said the club hopes to raise $250,000. The auction is April 9th-13th and will broadcast on WKDZ’s radio and website from 7 to 10 p.m.

The ignition switch privilege will be auctioned off on the 10th. The demolition of the bridge is April 11th.

Tags: 
Lake Barkley bridge
Cadiz Rotary

Related Content

Demolition of Old Lake Barkley Bridge Scheduled for Mid-April

By Mar 21, 2018
KYTC District 1 Facebook page

The explosive demolition of the old Lake Barkley Bridge is scheduled for mid-April, but some might have a hard time viewing it.

New Lake Barkley Bridge Opens To Two-Way Traffic Monday

By Feb 12, 2018
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, via Facebook

2nd Update: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new bridge is now open to two-way traffic.  

Lake Barkley Bridge Projected To Be Finished By Mid-2018

By Mar 22, 2017
via KYTC District 1 Facebook Page

The new Lake Barkley bridge could be ready for traffic by mid-2018 if everything goes as planned.