Budget Proposal Would Slash Money For Kentucky School Buses

By Person: The Associated Press 33 minutes ago

  A budget proposal from Kentucky's governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.

Gov. Matt Bevin's proposal would require local school districts to cover 75% of the cost to run school buses. Right now, districts pay for 42% of the cost.

 

Bevin said the cuts were necessary so the state could spend billions of dollars keeping the state retirement system solvent.

 

He said districts can find the money to pay for transportation costs by dipping into their savings accounts and by cutting administrative costs by 12%.

 

Kentucky Association of School Superintendents Tom Shelton said the proposal would devastate districts across the state.

 

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools, one of the nation's largest school districts, said Bevin's proposals would cut $25 million from their budget.

