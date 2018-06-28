Breaking Away From Mental Health Stigmas: Humanizing and Educating

It's estimated that almost half of all Americans have or will have, at some point in their life, suffered from symptoms related to mental illnesses. Dr. Michael Bordieri visits Sounds Good to discuss ways in which we can move away from the stigma that has traditionally surrounded mental health.

Mental health has often received more negative connotation and less credibility than physical health. It's harder to detect both as an observer and as the individual suffering from the illness, and for that reason, society has been slower to create positive and beneficial dialogues about the various types of mental illnesses and the importance of maintaining mental health.

Bordieri and Tracy Ross also discuss Playhouse after Dark's production of Next to Normal, the American rock musical centered around mental illness within a family, and the panel being hosted tonight, Thursday, June 28th, immediately after the show.

The panel will be comprised of Dr. Michael Bordieri, members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and other community members and will promote discussion focused on destigmatizing mental illness and moving towards a more inclusive society.

For information on Playhouse in the Park's "Playhouse after Dark" production, visit Playhouse in the Park's website.

For information on the Murray, KY chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, visit the NAMI website.