Brandi Harless Talks Diversity and Plans For Her First Three Months in Office

By 48 minutes ago

 

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Brandi Harless is officially the mayor of Paducah. She and the city commissioners were ceremonially sworn in Tuesday at City Hall. She said her plan for her first three months in office is to listen and learn from meetings with city officials and departments.

“My conversations during the campaign and the goals I have thought about have been affirmed. And it’s kind of interesting because the more I learn about the operations of the city the more I realize how good of operations we have in the city government.”

 Harless also said she ready to uphold her campaign promise of addressing diversity in meetings with city officials and department heads. During her campaign, Harless said it takes an intentional effort to improve diversity in the workforce, which means having honest conversations about racial bias.  

“You know diversity is going to be an ongoing conversation and I just have to make sure that I keep it at the forefront of our conversation, and that’s where I’m at right now, maybe after 90 days I can have a much better picture at where we are sitting with that and find a way to improve it.”

 

Harless said she believes there plenty of opportunities for engagement, for example, identifying goals for the different community development task forces. In her campaign, Harless wanted to create a “neighborhood empowerment model,” providing leaders of Paducah’s neighborhoods resources for development. She said the transition of power between her and former mayor Gayle Kaler went smoothly.

 

Tags: 
brandi harless
Paducah mayoral race
Paducah

Related Content

Paducah Mayoral Candidates Debate Regulations, Jobs, Diversity, Revitalization

By Oct 13, 2016
Lance Dennee, WKMS / Kaler Harless

Candidates for Paducah Mayor squared off in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce forum Thursday morning. Incumbent Gayle Kaler and challenger Brandi Harless outlined positions on topics ranging from regulations, manufacturing jobs, neighborhood revitalization, population decline and diversity outreach. 

Paducah Mayor Candidate Brandi Harless Holding 'Telephone Town Hall'

By Apr 28, 2016
Brandi Harless for Mayor, via Facebook

Paducah mayoral candidate Brandi Harless is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday evening.

Paducah voters are encouraged to call 270-495-2788 at 6:30 p.m. to ask Harless questions. The event is hosted by city commissioner Allan Rhodes, who has endorsed Harless for mayor.

Harless Discusses Building Stronger Western Kentucky Ties at Delta Regional Authority Forum

By & Jun 17, 2016
Brandi Harless for Mayor, via Facebook

Paducah mayoral candidate Brandi Harless was in Washington, D.C. this week with members of the Mississippi Delta Leadership Academy to press western Kentucky issues on national officials.  

22 Kentucky counties are considered within jurisdiction of the Delta Regional Authority, which provides economic and infrastructure support for local projects.  