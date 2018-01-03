Bracing For The Bomb Cyclone: Songs For Storms

As we sit here at World Cafe headquarters in Philly reading about the "bomb cyclone" that has already wreaked outdoor havoc for some folks (including, at the time I'm writing this, in northern Florida and southern Georgia), forecasts are rolling in predicting extreme cold, dangerous winds and record snowfall on the East Coast.

While we can't stock your pantry with hot chocolate or make sure your windows are sealed, we wanted to help in the only way we know how: with a playlist to help you weather the winter storm. You'll find tunes to remind you of warmer weather, songs that sound like hot cups of tea and a few jams to inspire vigorous dance moves that nobody will catch you performing in the privacy of your heated home. Keep yourselves, your neighbors and your pets safe, everyone! Love, team World Cafe.



Songs For Weathering Winter Storms