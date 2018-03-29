Bowling Green Resettlement Agency Well Off Pace to Meet Refugee Relocation Goal

By 48 minutes ago

These refugees from Africa are some of the individuals resettled in Bowling Green by the International Center of Kentucky.
Credit Kevin Willis, WKYU

The leader of a Bowling Green-based refugee resettlement agency says his group is on pace to relocate less than half the number of refugees it was supposed to receive this fiscal year.

Albert Mbanfu, executive director of the International Center of Kentucky, said Thursday his agency was supposed to relocate 279 refugees during the current federal fiscal year that ends September 30.

But they’re on pace to only receive about 125 refugees during that time period.

Mbanfu says the Trump administration isn’t communicating with resettlement agencies about why the slowdown is occurring.

“We’ve not had any information on why it is slow, but we know that the pipeline is full. So, if the administration is interested in bringing these people in, we can have them.”

Mbanfu says the slowdown is having a dramatic impact on the number of refugees who are coming to not only southern Kentucky, but the entire nation.

The U.S. is supposed to take in 45,000 refugees by the end of September, but is on pace to only relocate about 20,000.

Mbanfu says his group is trying to stress the role refugees play in filling open jobs in the region.

“I don’t mind to talk about economics. But, the fact we are stressing much about economics, and not humanitarianism, is so frustrating to me as the head of a humanitarian organization.”

There are an estimated 65 million displaced people in the world, including 22.5 million refugees.

© 2018 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
refugees
International Center of Kentucky
Albert MBanfu

Related Content

Refugee Population Needs Reproductive Health Resources

By Sep 20, 2017

A refugee resettlement agency in Bowling Green is seeking private funds to educate refugees on reproductive health. There’s been an increase in refugees getting pregnant or needing help locating contraceptive resources and information.

The International Center of Kentucky says its clients need reproductive health education. Executive Director Albert Mbanfu said cultural differences are also contributing to the problem.

Mbanfu, a native of Cameroon, said having a lot of children is considered a blessing in many African cultures. He said it’s a challenge explaining to refugees the difference in how expensive it is to raise children in the U.S. compared to Africa.

Southern Kentucky Group Helping Refugees Sees Increased Donations, but Loss of Personnel

By Jun 15, 2017
Lisa Autry, WKYU

A refugee resettlement agency in Bowling Green is reporting an uptick in donations.