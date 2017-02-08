Bowling Green "Massacre" Spurring Increased Tourism/Visitor Interest

The “massacre” that wasn’t appears to be paying off for Bowling Green. The city’s visitor’s bureau has been swamped ever since a senior aide to President Trump claimed Bowling Green was the site of a terrorist-related “massacre” in 2011.

Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spokeswoman Talia Butler said traffic on their web site has been up more than 80-percent since Friday, with requests for information coming in from as far away as Germany and England. Butler said they’ve benefited as much from this as the Corvette Museum did when it was struck by a sinkhole