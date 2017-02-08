Bowling Green "Massacre" Spurring Increased Tourism/Visitor Interest

By Joe Corcoran 1 hour ago

Credit Opmaster, Wikimedia Commons

  The “massacre” that wasn’t appears to be paying off for Bowling Green. The city’s visitor’s bureau has been swamped ever since a senior aide to President Trump claimed Bowling Green was the site of a terrorist-related “massacre” in 2011.

Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spokeswoman Talia Butler said traffic on their web site has been up more than 80-percent since Friday, with requests for information coming in from as far away as Germany and England. Butler said they’ve benefited as much from this as the Corvette Museum did when it was struck by a sinkhole

Tags: 
Bowling Green Massacre
Bowling Green

Related Content

Bowling Green Mayor: No Hard Feelings About 'Massacre' Comment

By Feb 3, 2017
CITY OF BOWLING GREEN

The mayor of Bowling Green says he doesn’t think recent comments about a so-called “massacre” in the city will harm its reputation.

(Update) Trump Adviser Claims 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Happened Justifies Travel Ban

By & Feb 3, 2017
Gage Skidmore, Flickr Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Update: Conway said on Twitter she misspoke when she said "massacre" and meant to say "terrorists." FactCheck.org explains what happened in Bowling Green in 2011.

Original Story: