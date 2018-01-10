Bomb Threat Called In On Graves County Courthouse Early This Morning

Credit KENTUCKY STATE POLICE VIA FACEBOOK

  A Mayfield man faces charges including terroristic threatening after allegedly making a bomb threat on the Graves County Courthouse early Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police said a local crisis hotline worker alerted them of the threat around 3:00.

 

The crisis worker told KSP a male had told their agency he had placed a bomb in the courthouse.

 

Troopers immediately secured the area around the courthouse and concluded around 6:00 A.M. that there was no explosive device on the scene.

 

KSP said a preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of 55-year-old Robin Farley.

 

He was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Terroristic Threatening, First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is lodged in the Graves County Jail.

 

 

