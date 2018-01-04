Blackburn, Fincher Raise Millions In Senate Race For Corker's Seat

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn said she raised $2 million in the last quarter of 2017 in her bid to succeed U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

A campaign news release Thursday says Blackburn entered the new year with more than $4.6 million cash on hand. She had $3.2 million cash in her House account at the end of September.

The suburban Nashville lawmaker announced she would seek the Senate seat in early October, almost two weeks before former Republican U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher said he would challenge her.

The Democratic primary path appears clear for former Gov. Phil Bredesen, who announced his campaign in early December.

Fincher said he raised $1.45 million in about two months for his bid to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

A campaign news release Thursday said the former congressman had more than $2.3 million in his federal campaign account before the October-through-December fundraising quarter and entered 2018 with $3.7 million cash on hand.

Fincher, a 44-year-old rural western Tennessee farmer, announced his bid in late October.

Fincher was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 and did not seek a fourth term in 2016.

In the Republican primary, he faces U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn from suburban Nashville.

Corker announced Sept. 26 he wouldn't seek re-election.