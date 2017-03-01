Bill to Regulate Solar Power Put on Hold by Sponsor

A bill regulating solar power has been put on hold by the measure's sponsor after receiving pushback from solar advocates.

Republican Senator Jared Carpenter, Chairman of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, said he worked on changes to the bill but was uncomfortable with the language.

 

Carpenter announced during a committee hearing Wednesday that he was skipping over his measure. Solar advocates say the bill would prevent progress for the fledgling solar industry.

 

A key issue is a system that allows solar users to feed their excess power into their local utility's grid and receive a one-for-one credit toward power they buy.

 

Utilities say giving credit at the retail rate doesn't cover their costs in the power grid.

 

