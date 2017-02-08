Bill to Boost Oversight of Pension Systems Clears Senate

By 30 minutes ago

Credit http://401kcalculator.org / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

  Legislation aimed at creating stricter reporting requirements to boost oversight of Kentucky's troubled pension systems has cleared the state Senate.

The measure seeks to shed more light on the fees and investment practices of the pension systems. The measure passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday and heads next to the House.

Republican Sen. Joe Bowen of Owensboro, the bill's lead sponsor, calls the proposal a "critical first step" to increase transparency and accountability of the pension systems.

Kentucky's pension systems continued their downward slide in 2016, with plans covering teachers and state employees losing more than $1.8 billion in value while obligations are increasing. Bowen says those pension liabilities looms as the state's greatest challenge.

The bill also requires the pension systems to follow the state's model procurement code.

Related Content

Six KY State Lawmakers Paid More Than $100k in Pension Benefits Annually

By Jan 13, 2017
iStock

  Kentucky taxpayers owe six state lawmakers well over $100,000 a year in retirement benefits.

Two of the state's retirement systems released benefit information for most current and former state lawmakers on Friday.

Kentucky’s Pensions Are Worst-Funded In U.S., Study Shows

By Sep 15, 2016
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf Stock Photo

A new study shows that Kentucky has the worst-funded pension system in the nation, compounded by the fact that of all the states, the commonwealth is doing the worst at paying off its pension debt.