Biagi Steps Down as Kentucky GOP Executive Director

The Republican Party of Kentucky says executive director Mike Biagi is stepping down to take a position with a Louisville-based lobbying group next month.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Biagi will join The Rotunda Group, a business advocacy firm that specializes in government relations and business development. There was no immediate word on who would succeed Biagi as executive director.

State Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown praised the work of Biagi, who helped Republicans gain control of the state House for the first time in nearly a century. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover of Jamestown called Biagi's leadership "crucial in winning our new majority."

Biagi was a Kentucky staffer for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell before becoming executive director of the state GOP.