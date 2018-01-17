Bevin's Budget Chips Away At K-12 Education Programs, Funding

Gov. Matt Bevin’s budget bill would keep per-pupil funding for Kentucky’s public education students at its current level. But the plan would still chip away at support programs and requires local school districts to pay a larger share of student transportation costs.

Administration officials say budget pressures created by the pension crisis has made it “harder to protect” public education from cuts.

Among the 70 programs cut in Bevin’s budget are several within the Kentucky Department of Education’s bureau of Learning and Results Services, which provides grants for afterschool programs, pre-school and textbooks.

Overall, the department’s budget is cut by around $200 million each year under Bevin’s plan.

During his address on Tuesday, Bevin said local districts would be required to chip in for health insurance using local savings, which he said add up to $950 million across the state.

"This is exactly what it was intended for. For times like these that try men’s souls.” Bevin said.

The state would only pay for 25% of transportation costs like school buses under Bevin’s plan, compared to 58% under the current scheme.