Bevin's Budget Chips Away At K-12 Education Programs, Funding

Credit GAGE SKIDMORE, CREATIVE COMMONS

  Gov. Matt Bevin’s budget bill would keep per-pupil funding for Kentucky’s public education students at its current level. But the plan would still chip away at support programs and requires local school districts to pay a larger share of student transportation costs.

Administration officials say budget pressures created by the pension crisis has made it “harder to protect” public education from cuts.

 

Among the 70 programs cut in Bevin’s budget are several within the Kentucky Department of Education’s bureau of Learning and Results Services, which provides grants for afterschool programs, pre-school and textbooks.

 

Overall, the department’s budget is cut by around $200 million each year under Bevin’s plan.

 

During his address on Tuesday, Bevin said local districts would be required to chip in for health insurance using local savings, which he said add up to $950 million across the state.

 

"This is exactly what it was intended for. For times like these that try men’s souls.” Bevin said.

 

The state would only pay for 25% of transportation costs like school buses under Bevin’s plan, compared to 58% under the current scheme.

 

Bevin's Pension Plan Would Require More Funding Than Proposed Budget

SERGEY KUZMIN/123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal for how the state should spend money over the next two years would make steep cuts and set aside more money than ever before for the ailing pension systems. But even more money would be required if the legislature approves the governor’s plan to overhaul the state’s pension systems.

Budget Proposal Would Slash Money For Kentucky School Buses

ISTOCKPHOTO

  A budget proposal from Kentucky's governor would slash transportation spending for school districts across the state.

Bevin Proposes Slashing Kentucky Spending By 6 Percent

JACOB RYAN-WFPL/KENTUCKY PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. Matt Bevin proposed cutting most state spending by 6.25 percent over the next two years and eliminating 70 programs across state government during his budget address Tuesday evening.