Bevin Swears In Kentucky Native Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Governor Matt Bevin swore in Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada Friday in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. 

According to a release, Craft said the post is “the highest professional honor” of her life. In 2007, President George W. Bush appointed Craft as a member of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations where she advised the U.S. ambassador on issues, including engagement in Africa.

Craft is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky and a University of Kentucky alum. Bloomberg reports Craft is a long-time donor to Republican campaigns. Canada is a major trade partner with the United States.

Officials from both governments are meeting to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

