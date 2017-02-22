Bevin Supports Latest Statewide Charter School Bill

Gov. Matt Bevin has announced his support for the latest charter school bill introduced in the General Assembly. The legislation would allow non-profit or for-profit organizations to create new public schools with the permission of a local school district or the state.

Bevin said his administration wants the policy to succeed.

“This isn’t a social experiment," Bevin said. "We’re not goofing around. This isn’t like ‘Well, we said we’d do this so gonna just do it, see we did something.’ It’s about creating better opportunity for young people.”

The legislation would allow school districts to create performance-based contracts with charter organizations lasting between three and five years.

The districts would be in charge of monitoring the academic and financial health of charter schools. Contracts could be revoked immediately if the school district finds that the organizations threaten the health and safety of their own students. And there wouldn’t be a limit to the number of charters that can be issued in any district or the state.

Bill sponsor Bam Carney, who’s also chair of the House education committee, says he envisions three to five of the institutions opening up in Kentucky by the 2018-19 school year.

“I’ve heard the horror stories about some for-profits, etc.," Carney said. "But there’s nobody up here or sitting over there in the commissioner’s office who has any intent to let anybody like that come in, at least if they do they’re not going to stay in business very long.”

Another charter schools bill filed in the General Assembly would limit the organizations to a pilot program in Jefferson and Fayette Counties.