Bevin Revamps Public Defenders To Reduce Travel Time

Gov. Matt Bevin has reorganized the state’s agency for public defenders—attorneys who represent those charged with crimes who can’t afford legal representation.

The revamp creates three new offices in an attempt to help reduce travel time for public defenders.

Brandi Jones, directing attorney for the Hopkinsville trial office, said that the creation of a Princeton office will make it easier for public defenders in her office who have to travel far to represent clients.

“Taking away a 45 minute trip to go to see your client or to meet with a client or just to go to court is definitely going to improve the level and quality of representation,” Jones said.

The reorganization doesn’t create any positions for new personnel, but will instead shift some employees to new locations. All six staff positions at the Princeton office will be relocated from Hopkinsville.

According to Bevin’s executive order, the cost of creating the new offices will be offset by the decrease in time and reimbursements spent on traveling to faraway courts and jails.