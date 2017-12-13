Bevin: Rep. Dan Johnson Is 'An Embarrassment,' But Won't Call For Resignation

A day after both of Kentucky’s major political parties called for Rep. Dan Johnson to resign amid sexual assault allegations, Gov. Matt Bevin says he’s still reviewing the story and hasn’t formed an opinion on the matter.

On the Terry Meiners show on WHAS Radio, Bevin said he “had no idea” about the allegations.

“I will say this: If there’s truth to these things, they are reprehensible, and people like that should not be serving the people of Kentucky, period,” Bevin said.

Johnson, a preacher from Bullitt County, has been accused of sexually assaulting a member of his church when she was 17 years old in 2013.

The allegations came to light in an extensive profile of Johnson published Monday by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

Johnson flatly denied the allegations Tuesday morning in a press conference.

Both Kentucky’s Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the Republican House leadership called for Johnson to resign his seat after the story was published. Johnson was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.