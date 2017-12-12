Bevin Orders Flags Lowered for WWII Marine Whose Remains Have Been Returned Home

Governor Matt Bevin is directing all flags at state office buildings lowered to half staff on Wednesday to honor a Kentucky serviceman who was killed in World War II and whose remains were recently returned home.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Albert Strange of Mammoth Cave died in battle in the Pacific on November 20, 1943. He was 18.

Strange was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division and was one of around 1,000 casualties in the Battle of Tarawa.

His remains were found and identified in an excavation project earlier this year.

A service for Strange is Wednesday at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel in Cave City. He will be buried with full military honors at a nearby cemetery.