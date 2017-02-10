Bevin, Beshear Reignite Political Feud

By 13 minutes ago

Credit Andy Beshear, Matt Bevin, official photos

  Kentucky's two most powerful politicians have reignited their long-simmering feud.

Friday, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's office said Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear was "shirking his duty" by not "vigorously" defending in court a recently enacted state law that requires a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

Beshear says he is taking "the most aggressive action possible." Also Friday, Beshear held a news conference to publicly respond to Bevin's recent request for information. Bevin had requested details about Beshear's staffing levels and caseload. Beshear says he released the information publicly so "no single line can be taken out of context." A Bevin spokeswoman says the governor asked for the information because he "wanted to know the answers."

Tags: 
Andy Beshear
Governor Matt Bevin

Related Content

Attorney General: WKU Open Records Denials Were Illegal

By Feb 2, 2017
Facebook

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives.

Bevin Makes Unfounded Attacks Against Attorney General, Reporter

By Jan 25, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin took to social media Wednesday to levy attacks on a political opponent and the state’s largest newspaper, falsely claiming that Attorney General Andy Beshear had dropped his defense of a controversial new ultrasound abortion law and that the Courier-Journal falsely reported on the issue.