Bevin Appoints Three West Kentuckians to Kentucky Oral History Commission

Governor Matt Bevin appointed on Wednesday three people from far west Kentucky to the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

Jordan Smith is a governmental relations director and instructor at Murray State University. James Humphreys of Murray is a history professor at Murray State. And Nathan Lynn of West Paducah is a special collections assistant for McCracken County Public Library.

Terms for Smith and Lynn expire in February 2020. The term for Humphreys expires in February 2021.

Bevin also appointed three others to the commission: Brandon Wilson of Russell Springs, Betty Phillips Howard of Pikeville and John Wolford of Louisville.

The Kentucky Oral History Commission is administered by the Kentucky Historical Society and records and preserves stories about Kentucky’s history.