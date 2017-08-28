Bevin to Answer Pension System Questions on Facebook Live

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will answer questions about the state's struggling retirement system on his Facebook page.

Gov. Matt Bevin has asked state workers and teachers to submit questions on his official Facebook page about the state's retirement system. He says he will answer them beginning at 8 p.m. (Eastern) Monday via Facebook Live.

Independent consultants say state officials need an extra $700 million a year to save its pension systems.

Monday, those consultants are scheduled to tell lawmakers what they can do to generate that extra money.

Bevin is expected to call a special session of the state legislature later this year to address the problem. On Facebook, Bevin wrote that "For those retired, for those working, and for those yet to come: we WILL fix our pension systems."