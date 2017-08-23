Beshear's Opioid Disposal Project Sending 10,000 Pouches to McCracken Co.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced a program to dispose of opioids in the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Opioid Disposal program starts with a pilot project supplying drug deactivation pouches to four counties, including McCracken. Beshear said McCracken County has the highest opioid prescription per person rate in west Kentucky.

“This program represents the first time people will be able to safely dispose of unused opioid prescriptions at home,” Beshear said. “What we’ve learned is that one of the most dangerous areas in anyone’s house is their medicine cabinet.”

McCracken County will receive 10,000 biodegradable pouches that can deactivate up to 45 pills each. Beshear said he will be in the county in the coming months to announce how the pouches will be distributed. He said the project has the potential to remove more than 2.2 million opioids from medicine cabinets.

