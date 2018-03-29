Beshear: Wastewater Bill Including Pension Reform “Government At Its Worst"

Democratic Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear called the latest Republican-led effort to overhaul the pension system through an amended wastewater bill “government at its worst.”

A 291-page bill to reform the public pension system appeared suddenly on Thursday and prompted a fierce debate in the legislature. Senate Bill 151 originally appeared as an 11-page bill regarding wastewater.

Beshear on Facebook wrote that lawmakers are being forced to vote on a bill without any time to read it, without public testimony and without actuarial analysis.

Bill sponsor Republican Representative John ‘Bam’ Carney claimed the new bill would save the state about $300 million dollars over 30 years.

Kentucky has one of the worst-funded public pension systems in the country.