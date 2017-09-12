Beshear Says Bevin's Plan to Cut State Spending is Illegal

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says the Republican governor's plan to cut state spending by more than 17 percent is illegal.

Andy Beshear told reporters Tuesday that Gov. Matt Bevin's plan would break the law because it would use budget cuts to replenish the state's savings account. Beshear cited state law that says spending cuts cannot be more than a projected shortfall.

State economists have estimated Kentucky will have a $200 million shortfall next year. Bevin's plan would cut spending by $350 million to cover the shortfall and to put $150 million into the state's savings account.

Bevin has also asked Beshear to cut his budget. Beshear said he would participate in a "legal budget reduction."

A spokeswoman for Bevin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.