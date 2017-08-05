Beshear Releases Tax Returns, Calls on Bevin to do the Same

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has released his individual tax incomes and has called on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to do the same.

A spokesman for Beshear handed out copies of tax returns during his speech at the Fancy Farm picnic.

The document shows Beshear earned $110,829 last year. He paid $16,049 in federal taxes and $5,618 in state taxes. His combined refund was more than $9,500.

Beshear said he is the first attorney general in Kentucky to publicly release his tax returns at a time when he is not seeking election. Beshear was elected in 2015 and is a potential candidate for governor in 2019.

Bevin has refused to release his tax returns. Democrats made it a major issue during the 2015 governor's race.