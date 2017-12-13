Beshear Blames Politics for Delay of Contract to Sue Opioid Makers

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says his efforts to sue companies that make powerfully addictive opioid-based painkillers have been stymied by the administration of the state's Republican governor.

Andy Beshear's office had awarded a contract to four law firms to assist with his plan to file multiple lawsuits against companies that make and market opioid-based painkillers.

But nearly three months later, Gov. Matt Bevin's Finance and Administration Cabinet has not approved the contract.

Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner said the cabinet had concerns with some of the language in the proposed contract and has provided the attorney general's office with revisions necessary to ensure the contract complies with the law. She did not elaborate.