Berea College to Hold "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" Refugee Simulation

Berea College is hosting a refugee simulation that aims to give participants a glimpse into what immigrants go through when they flee their homes and seek refuge in a new community.

A statement from Berea College says the "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" simulation is being held on Saturday afternoon.

Participants will be divided into small family groups and assigned a new cultural identity before going through the simulation, where they will deal with challenges that are common to migrants. The event is free, but registration is required and can be done on-site.

The Louisville-based Global Human Project designed the simulation as way to explore refugee issues and bring a balanced conversation about immigration policy that affirms both the perspective of refugees and that of the receiving community.