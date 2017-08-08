Benton City Councilman Announces Campaign for Marshall County First District Commissioner

A Benton City Councilman is seeking the office of Marshall County First District Commissioner in next year’s Democratic Primary. Justin Lamb is a lifelong Marshall County resident and announced his campaign on Monday.

Lamb says one of his top campaign priorities is to address the need for clean drinking water access for residents. Other priorities are furthering economic development and curbing government spending. He says he believes that “new ideas” and “fresh conservative leadership” will help solve the issues facing the county.

Lamb was elected to city council last year and was chosen as Benton Mayor Pro-Tempore. He has authored a local history column in the Marshall County Daily and hosts the program "A Walk in Time" on Mediacom Channel 8. Lamb is also a member of the National Rifle Association and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He is currently attending Murray State University and will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public relations this December.

Bob Gold is currently serving his third-term as first district commissioner. He says he has not decided yet if he will run for reelection but says he doesn’t see a reason not to.

Marshall County’s First District is comprised of the Olive, Hardin, Ross, South Benton, Southwest Benton, South Marshall, Brewers and Harvey precincts. Primary Election Day is May 22.