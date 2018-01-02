Bedouine On World Cafe

You can hear a sense of wandering, the wistful shuffle of no fixed address, in Bedouine's music. She was born Azniv Korkezian but chose the artist name Bedouine from the Arabic-speaking Bedouin people, who wander the Middle Eastern desert as nomads.

Azniv herself was born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents; she grew up on an American compound in Saudi Arabia. In this session, we talk about how life within the compound's walls was different than life outside, and Azniv shares some of the challenges she faced in adjusting to a new country when her family moved to the U.S at age 10.

Azniv was joined in studio by Gus Seyffert, who produced her self-titled debut record. "Charming" is a word that gets tossed around a lot in describing the record, and I think you'll hear that in Bedouine's live performance. But listen for something else interesting — this duality, where on the one hand Bedouine sounds assertive and independent, and on the other totally gentle and connected.

