Barge Accident Closes Ohio River to Navigation at Olmsted Locks and Dam

A portion of the Ohio River at the Olmsted Locks and Dam is closed to navigation due to a barge accident.

Todd Hornback of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says an allision involving a commercial tow breaking apart occurred late Wednesday morning at the Olmsted Locks and Dam project.

Several barges passed through the tainter gate bays that control water flow.

Hornback said all but one of the barges have been recovered. One barge remains wedged upstream against the lower piers of tainter gate numbers four and five.

No injuries occurred to personnel. The local Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit is leading response efforts.