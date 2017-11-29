Baptist Health Paducah Names Chris Roty as President

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Baptist Health Paducah

Baptist Health Paducah has named Chris Roty as the hospital’s new president. 

Roty has served as interim president since August, following the resignation of then-president Bill Brown.

Baptist Health Paducah Board chair Diane Dalton Evans credited in a release Roty’s work in community involvement, physician engagement and recognitions under previous roles.  

Roty previously served as president of Baptist Health La Grange near Louisville. Under his leadership, the La Grange hospital saw several expansions and was named a Certified Stroke Center.

The Paducah hospital recently opened a new cancer care center.

Chris Roty
baptist health paducah

