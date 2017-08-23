Baptist Health Paducah Names Chris Roty as Interim President

Baptist Health Paducah has named Chris Roty as interim president. Roty is currently president of Baptist Health La Grange near Louisville.

The appointment follows the resignation last week of Bill Brown.

Roty has served as president of La Grange since 2011. He has also served vice president at the Louisville location.

He begins his new role on August 28. A search for a permanent successor starts immediately.

Baptist Health eliminated 288 jobs across their system earlier this year. CEO Steve Hanson departed shortly after.

The Paducah hospital recently opened a new cancer care center.