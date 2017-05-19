Ballard County Named a ‘Kentucky Work Ready Community’

Ballard County has joined 36 other counties in becoming a certified Kentucky Work Ready Community.

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner announced the achievement Friday and said earning the certification “gives counties a competitive edge when businesses are looking for a new location or want to expand in Kentucky.”

To become certified, counties have to meet criteria in six areas including high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, demonstrated community commitment, educational attainment, soft-skills development and digital literacy.

The certification program assures employers that a local workforce has the talent and skills necessary to staff existing jobs and to master the innovative technologies new jobs will require.

There are 51 counties working towards becoming Work Ready Communities.