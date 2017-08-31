Author Bobbie Ann Mason to Present Inaugural Lecture at Murray State

By 28 minutes ago

A Graves County native and award-winning author is the featured guest lecturer for the inaugural event of a new lecture series at Murray State University this month.

Bobbie Ann Mason will present “Making Fiction Out of History” for the history department’s Easley Lecture Series. Development director Lucy Love says the Sid Easley Lecture Fund established last year made the series possible. She says both Easley and Mason share common roots.

 

“She and Sid Easley are friends, were friends and they had common ground being both from Graves County and they had a huge love for history and for writing so it made sense to us to invite Bobbie Ann Mason to be our inaugural speaker.”

 

Mason’s lecture will focus on how she used historical resources in her work, most of which have a west Kentucky setting. The event is September 19 at 7 p.m. in the Curris Center. The Calloway County library is holding on September 12 a reading and discussion of Mason’s short story “Shiloh.”

 

Tags: 
Sid Easley
Lucy Love
Bobbie Ann Mason

Related Content

State Awards More than $500K to Regional Recreational Trails and Facilities

By Feb 16, 2017
Marvo Entertainment Group

Kentucky’s state parks and recreational trails and facilities received more than two million dollars from Frankfort on Thursday, including 10 projects in far western Kentucky. 

Summit Christian University to Begin Classes this Month

By Jan 10, 2017
Summit Christian University Facebook

A new, private Christian university in far western Kentucky opens its doors for classes this month. Summit Christian University in Graves County is now accepting students for the spring semester beginning January 30.

Sid Easley, Former Murray State Board of Regents Chairman, Dies

By Jan 5, 2016
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Update: Visitation and funeral arrangements have been added to this post. Please see below. 

Sid Easley, former Murray State University Board of Regents Chair, Murray attorney and former District Judge for Calloway and Marshall Counties, died Tuesday. Easley had been battling cancer. 

Murray State Names Lucy Love Humanities and Fine Arts Development Director

By Nov 9, 2016
via Murray State Public Relations

Murray State University has named alumna Lucy Love the new director of development for the College of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Honors College. 