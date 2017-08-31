Author Bobbie Ann Mason to Present Inaugural Lecture at Murray State

A Graves County native and award-winning author is the featured guest lecturer for the inaugural event of a new lecture series at Murray State University this month.

Bobbie Ann Mason will present “Making Fiction Out of History” for the history department’s Easley Lecture Series. Development director Lucy Love says the Sid Easley Lecture Fund established last year made the series possible. She says both Easley and Mason share common roots.

“She and Sid Easley are friends, were friends and they had common ground being both from Graves County and they had a huge love for history and for writing so it made sense to us to invite Bobbie Ann Mason to be our inaugural speaker.”





Mason’s lecture will focus on how she used historical resources in her work, most of which have a west Kentucky setting. The event is September 19 at 7 p.m. in the Curris Center. The Calloway County library is holding on September 12 a reading and discussion of Mason’s short story “Shiloh.”