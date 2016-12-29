Related Programs: 
Austin's Top 10 Album Picks of 2016

By WKMS Staff 8 minutes ago
'Mosey' by Daniel Romano
Credit album cover via Bandcamp

Austin Carter, host of Sounds Good, The Off Beat and co-host of The Last Splash, lists his top 10 album picks of 2016.

1.) Daniel Romano - Mosey

Amazing songs, with a classic sound mark this incredibly strong release from the Canadian singer-songwriter which departs slightly from his classic country releases of past years for a more Dylan-esque style.

2.) Big Thief - Masterpiece

The debut album from this Brooklyn based group lives up to its title with well crafted songs, and catchy tunes that delight and entertain. Principle songwriter, Adrianne Lenker, will continue to be an artist to watch as her career unfolds.

3.) Outer Spaces - A Shedding Snake

The latest project from veteran songwriter, Cara Beth Satalino, is full of powerful melody and clever songwriting which made it one of my favorites for the year.

4.) Angel Olsen - My Woman

Almost immediately following it's release, Angel Olsen's latest album was being touted as a contender for best album of the year but it certainly lives up to the hype and she stands as a beacon of the Asheville, North Carolina music scene.

5.) Aoife O'Donovan - In The Magic Hour

This album from Crooked Still member, Aoife O'Donovan, cemented its place in my Top 10 early in year with delicate and thoughtful lyrics and beautiful arrangements.

6.) Andrew Bird - Are You Serious

Andrew Bird never disappoints but his 2016 album was especially full of brilliant songwriting and musicality with some excellent guest appearances from the likes of Fionna Apple and others.

7.) Kevin Morby - Singing Saw

The L.A. based singer-songwriter provided a wonderful sampling of his skill as a musician and writer in this excellent release.

8.) Sara Watkins - Young In All The Wrong Ways

The former Nickel Creek member really impressed me this year with her third solo album which showed great maturity and evolution in her writing and style.

9.) Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - A Man Alive

Thao Nguyen, served up indie-rock gold on this release with quirky yet catchy songs and production.

10.) Emitt Rhodes - Rainbow Ends

This musical legend continues to craft beautiful songs with a perfectly tuned ear for pop/rock gold and the lyrical maturity that only a veteran writer of his stature could bring.

Best of 2016

