Austin Peay Hires Gerald Harrison As Athletic Director

By 10 minutes ago
  • Clarksville based Austin Peay State University has hired a new athletic director.
    Clarksville based Austin Peay State University has hired a new athletic director.
    Austin Peay Facebook Page

Austin Peay has hired longtime Duke athletic official Gerald Harrison as its athletic director.

Harrison has worked at Duke since 2008 and most recently held the position of senior associate director of athletics/internal affairs.

He replaces Ryan Ivey, who left to become Stephen F. Austin's athletic director.

Harrison will take over on Aug. 15.

Austin Peay president Alisa White said Monday in a statement that Harrison "has a thorough understanding of collegiate sports at every level and the skills to keep our remarkable athletics program moving forward without missing a beat."

Before heading to Duke, Harrison worked on the Tennessee football staff as director of community relations (2002-04) and director of high school relations (2005-07).

Tags: 
Austin Peay

Related Content

[Audio] Racers Shake Rough Start to Beat Austin Peay

By & Oct 1, 2016
MSU Racer Athletics

Neal Bradley and Tracy Ross discuss Racer football and basketball.

Trahern Gallery's First Fall Exhibit Personifies Slaveship Misery

By Kate Lochte & Kaylan Thompson Aug 19, 2015
Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design Trahern Exhibition Schedule

Fifteen concrete figures of men, women and children augment a dark time in history through the powerfully crafted visual narrative of sculptor Stephen Hayes' Cash Crop, the first of this season's exhibits coming to Austin Peay University's Trahern Gallery.  Gallery Director Michael Dickens speaks with Kate on Sounds Good  about the lineup this season and the opening exhibit Cash Crop

Austin Peay Student Sheds Light on Issues in 'Third World America' at Trahern Gallery

By Kate Lochte & Nov 5, 2014
camfielddesigns.com

The Trahern Gallery of Austin Peay State University is hosting a BFA show by designer Stephanie Camfield featuring posters and photographs titled, "Third World America." On Sounds Good, The 23-year-old Army wife speaks with Kate Lochte about her show, which Camfield dedicates "to shedding light on issues and solutions in America."