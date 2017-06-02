Auditor Will Examine Finances Of State Court System

  Kentucky's Republican auditor will review the finances of the state's court system. Mike Harmon said Friday he will interview employees and analyze bank records, contracts and other documents of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

In a news release, Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said he asked for the review to demonstrate the office's "commitment to openness and transparency." The Lexington Herald-Leader reported in April that the office was being investigated for possible irregularities with its employee-only auctions of surplus vehicles. The office is the administrative arm of the state court system and has 3,400 employees plus 404 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks.

