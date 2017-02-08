[Audio] Paducah's OMHA Hosts Panel and Testing Event for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Tracy Ross speaks with organizer Albert Parker about activities happening this Saturday in Paducah as part of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day panel and testing this Saturday

Parker says Paducah's Outreach Ministries for the Healing of AIDS has been observing the national awareness day in his community for 10 years. This year the organization is hosting a panel discussion on February 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the J.O. Griffin Chapel and Learning Center. Parker says the objective of the event is to raise awareness, educate, and encourage people to get tested.

Heartland CARES will also offer free testing at the event from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Heartland CARES is a full service HIV/AIDS program based in Paducah. It maintains satellite offices in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Murphysboro, Illinois. The organization provides case management services, food support, full clinical care, and an on-site pharmacy. Parker says the objective of the event is to raise awareness, educate, and encourage people to get tested.