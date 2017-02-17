[Audio] Paducah Symphony Orchestra Performance to Feature Marquez, Ibert, and Franck

On Sounds Good, George Eldred and Paducah Symphony Orchestra conductor Raffaele Ponti preview Saturday’s performance at Paducah’s Carson Center.

 

The orchestra will begin the show with Arturo Marquez’s Danzon No. 2. Ponti says it has of Latin feel and is full of driving dance rhythms, making it a fun opener. He say’s the piece will be new to many.

Jacque Ibert’s Flute Concerto No. 2 will feature flautist Eugenia Zukerman. The piece is not performed as frequently as Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1. Ponti says it was probably written for oboe and then transcribed for flute. He says the Flute Concerto No. 2 will be a treat for the audience as it is part of Zukerman’s repertoire.

 

The evening will end on Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D Minor. The piece has three movements rather than the normal four. Ponti says it is beautifully haunting and that he regrets it is the only symphony Franck wrote. It resembles the sound of Franck’s organ writing through the color of the instruments and the crescendos. The piece begins with a viola, cello, and double base with response from an oboe, English horn, and bass clarinet. Ponti says the changes are very manual like you would hear from an organ.

 

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Carson Center. More information is available here.

