[Audio] Jon Stickley of the Jon Stickley Trio, Performing Friday at LowerTown Festival

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Jon Stickley Trio, Facebook

Music from the Front Porch host Mike Gowen speaks with Lowertown's Friday headliner Jon Stickley of the Jon Stickley Trio, self-described as hip-hop jazz-grass. The band just released it’s latest album, Maybe Believe.

 

Lindsay Pruett on violin and Patrick Armitage on drums join Stickley on guitar to make up the trio. Together, the musicians have crossed genres to create their unique sound, taking an improvisational approach to live performances. Stickley says he considers himself both a songwriter and composer. Though he doesn’t write many lyrics, he tries to keep a lyrical quality to his music.

Stickley started into professional music through standard bluegrass tunes and jamming with friends. He was part of Broke Mountain Bluegrass in Colorado for a few years playing traditional bluegrass. But when he started the trio, he started to take composing seriously and realized he needed to look at other musical influences from his life.

 

“The first thing I really loved growing up was grunge, I was a huge Nirvana fan, and then it just kind of went from there,” Stickley said. “So I started looking back at some of that stuff and being like, ‘Okay, how can we incorporate some of this energy into the trio’s music and still stick with the parts of bluegrass that I like so much,’ the precision, the timing, the real attnetion to detail and also the kind of rootsiness of it and the organic, jamming with each other kind of vibe.”

 

Stickley says the band is bringing a high energy, experimental, improvisational experience to Lowertown’s main stage beginning Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Tags: 
Jon Stickley
Jon Stickley Trio
LowerTown Arts & Music Festival
Sounds Good
Mike Gowen

Related Content

[Update] WKMS Broadcasts Live from the 2015 LowerTown Arts & Music Festival

By Kate Lochte & Apr 22, 2015
Lower Town Arts and Music Festival, Facebook

The Kentucky Tourism Bureau lists the LowerTown Arts and Music Festival in Paducah among the top Spring festivals in the Commonwealth. The annual gathering of regional music, artists and food vendors is Friday, May 15 and Saturday May 16 in the LowerTown district. Organizers Michael and Victoria Terra of Terra Cottage Ceramics joins Kate Lochte on Sounds Good to talk about this year's special events, the juried artists on display and the line-up of local music.

[Audio] Halfway to LowerTown Fundraiser Features Local Bands, Friday

By & Nov 25, 2015
Halfway to Lower Town Fundraiser Event Page, Facebook

Halfway to LowerTown is a fundraising event for the LowerTown Arts & Music Festival this Friday at 7 p.m. at Paducah Beer Werks. On Sounds Good, Seth Murphy, Music Director for the festival and Shannon Vetter of Gideon's Rifle join Austin Carter in studio with an update on the event, what the bands have been up to and Vetter plays a new song, "Existential Blues."