[Audio] How To Stick To Your New Year’s Resolution

Tracy Ross talks with Murray State professor of psychology Dr. Michael Bordieri on Sounds Good about sticking to new year’s resolutions.

New Year's Resolutions

Bordieri says only half of us make resolutions and the majority of us who do actually don’t follow through with them. He says changing behavior is difficult and trying to make grand changes can set you up for failure. Instead, Bordieri suggest making small and easy to sustain goals when making new year’s resolutions. So instead of aiming to lose 30 pounds, aim to walk three days a week. Picking smaller goals also helps you focus on certain behaviors you can change rather than on the outcome you want.

Sharing your goals with other people can help give you some accountability. When other people know what you’re trying to accomplish, it can be rewarding to update them on your progress.

When the inevitable slip-up occurs, Bordieri says it is important not to shame yourself as it will make it less likely you’ll continue with your resolution. He says being compassionate toward yourself is important because change is hard and a lapse doesn’t mean you’ve failed. You just have to get back to your resolution the next day.

Bordieri adds that it is important to get started now. He says there is no reason to wait to feel inspired or motivated to make change because you have the choice to be the person you want to be in the world every moment of every day.