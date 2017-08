Cinema International returns to Murray State's Curris Center Theater this weekend with the 2016 Australian film Lion. Based on a true story, it features a mostly Indian cast with Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel as a young man who, having surviving life on Calcutta streets and being adopted into an Australian family, seeks to re-unite with his birth parents. Todd Hatton speaks with Cinema International Director Dr. Therese St. Paul about the film.

Todd Hatton speaks with MSU Cinema International director Dr. Therese St. Paul about this week's offering, the 2016 Australian film, "Lion."