Astronaut John Young, Who Flew In Space 6 Times, Dies At 87

John Young, who was one of NASA's most experienced astronauts and the first to fly in space six times, including a moon landing, died on Friday after complications from pneumonia. He was 87.

In NASA's history, few astronauts were more accomplished than John Young. His career was filled with firsts: he was the first to fly in space six times. He was on the first Gemini mission and he commanded the first shuttle flight. (He was also one of 12 people to walk on the moon.)

"If anybody deserves the title of legend it would be John Young," said Andrew Chaikin, an author who has written extensively on NASA.

He said Young, a former Navy test pilot, was special. He was co-pilot on the first Gemini mission in 1965 and then commanded a Gemini flight the next year and orbited the moon on Apollo 10.

In 1972, Young went on to command Apollo 16, and apparently all his experience hadn't made him blasé about space travel. Just minutes after landing on the lunar surface, he peered out the window and was at a loss for words: "Houston, uh, boy. I can see Ray Crater from here. Boy!" said Young.

Chaikin says Young's NASA career up to that point — culminating with a moon landing — had been impressive. "You know that alone would have qualified him for being in the Hall of Fame of astronaut careers," Chaikin said, "But the thing that really made him a true legend was in 1981 when he commanded the very first space shuttle mission."

That mission in 1981 was the first time NASA sent a vehicle into space with people on board without a prior unmanned launch. Young said later that launching the space shuttle always scared him more than it thrilled him because so much could go wrong.

Young was an aeronautical engineer who later in his NASA career served as the chief of the astronaut office, choosing those who would fly on the shuttle. He also advised on engineering, operations and safety matters.

"He would go into meetings with the specialists for a particular system and he would say in this kind of country-boy way, 'Well, you know, I don't understand much about the such and such but what gets me is...' and then he would proceed to ask just a completely penetrating technical question that would just, you know, flatten these people," said Chaikin.

Young avoided the limelight but was outspoken and known for writing hundreds of memos pointing out safety flaws and operational concerns. In his autobiography, he said he felt responsible for the loss of the shuttles Columbia and Challenger because his crews were on board. He wrestled with how the agency could have missed the warning signs.

In a 2004 NPR interview, Young said the future of the human race's survival is not on Earth but in space:



"I mean, it's pretty obvious. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure this out. If you look at the inevitable consequences and you look at our technologies that we need to make it, you'd come to the same conclusion, and you know, it's doesn't take a lot of thinking, but somebody ought to be worried about it."



He told NPR he never imagined NASA would stop the lunar missions in the 1970s and not send humans to explore the universe. "No, I figured we'd be up there forever, and we'd keep right on going and set up bases on the moon and use it for all the benefits that we could get from it, which is plenty of them," Young said.

When he retired from NASA in 2004, he'd been with the agency for 42 years — the longest serving astronaut.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to take a few minutes to consider the latest action in the legal debate over marijuana. In a week when California legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, the Trump administration indicated it wants to move in another direction, opening the door to a return to aggressive federal enforcement of marijuana laws. Before we go into the news of the week, we wanted to understand how pot became so political in the first place.

JOHN HUDAK: As long as there's been the United States, there's been marijuana.

MARTIN: John Hudak is the author of "Marijuana: A Short History" and deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution. Hudak says that for the first half of the nation's history, cannabis was treated much like any other pharmaceutical.

HUDAK: Cannabis is something you would see in an apothecary.

MARTIN: But, he says, around the turn of the 20th century, the plant was drawn into a heated debate over Mexican immigration, and marijuana - the Spanish term for the drug - came in to use.

HUDAK: Marijuana sounded foreign, and it was something that was used by foreigners, so it was inherently scarier than just saying cannabis. By the 1930s, it became the jazz drug. That was a drug that you'd find in New Orleans or Chicago or Harlem. It was associated with African-Americans, and it was another way to vilify an outgroup using this drug.

MARTIN: Hudak says that marijuana was included in a broader national push to restrict recreational drug use. And threatening rhetoric about the dangers of marijuana was repeated over the decades by officials at the highest levels of government.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICHARD NIXON: America's public enemy No. 1 in the United States is drug abuse.

HUDAK: Eventually, in 1970, Congress passed the Controlled Substances Act. President Nixon signed it, and that outlawed marijuana in the United States because it declared marijuana is considered a schedule one substance, which means that it is illegal in all circumstances, no questions asked.

MARTIN: Until 1996, when California passed a ballot initiative legalizing medical marijuana.

HUDAK: That sets off a chain reaction of other states, during which time, the federal government was wringing its hands trying to figure out what to do about this growing problem. But all the while, states were ignoring the feds and following each other into creating this broader system of medical marijuana availability in the United States.

MARTIN: Which brings us to 2013, when the Obama administration stepped in with a set of guidelines that outlined a more flexible approach for prosecutors. And then this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded those guidelines. Now, some in law enforcement applauded the move, but others, including Republican lawmakers in states like Colorado and California, sharply disagree. We wanted to know what the change could mean, so we asked the author of the Obama-era rules, Deputy Attorney General James Cole.

JAMES COLE: Well, I think the biggest issue is really yet to be seen whether or not it creates uncertainty in this industry that has grown up about whether it can continue to function. And I think one of the issues you look at in that regard is, what will the prosecutions be going forward? Is this going to be a change in attitude and actual enforcement, or is it going to be pretty much business as usual and things are going to continue as they have been? That's yet to be seen, and it'll take some time for that to show itself.

MARTIN: So given that we've already seen that there are a number of states where marijuana has already been legalized, I mean, you're a prosecutor in those states, what do you do?

COLE: Federal prosecutors don't have infinite resources, and they have to make choices. And one of the choices is now going to be, in light of the will of the voters of my state, am I going to use those resources to prosecute inconsequential marijuana cases or business-related marijuana cases, or are I am I going to use it on something that may mean more to the voters and to my constituents? I think that's going to be part of the equation each prosecutor's going to go through.

MARTIN: So if you're in a state where there isn't a tolerance for legalizing marijuana, what do you do?

COLE: If you find that it is creating public safety issues, if you find it's creating harm in your community, you're probably going to go and prosecute.

MARTIN: But what if you find that it's not? I mean, it's just the - I mean, that was one of the issues underlying the push in some places to decriminalize marijuana use or to outright legalize marijuana use is the sense that people were paying a very high price for a very small infraction. I guess I'm wondering, how do you think this is going to play out in, you know, further confrontation with law enforcement or what?

COLE: The federal government for years has not been prosecuting simple possession cases for marijuana. That's just not worth the federal government's time. The question is going to be whether or not they go after businesses because if they go after businesses, then they're going to create a level of uncertainty that may have ripple effects that go through that industry. There's tax revenue for the states that become at risk. There's jobs that become at risk. And if the industry isn't there, you have the cartels coming back in and the gangs coming back in.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, this may be outside of your area of expertise, but I was wondering if you think that rescinding this guidance could be a forcing mechanism for Congress to take action here and try to establish some nationwide framework for thinking about marijuana?

COLE: I think it might be because you have more and more states that are growing in their marijuana legalization programs. You have the amendments that are currently on the Justice Department appropriations bill that will not allow the Justice Department to use any of its funds to prevent the implementation of a state's medical marijuana program. This is an area that really screams out for some more clarity. The best clarity can come from Congress. That's the place this needs to be dealt with.

MARTIN: That's James Cole. He served as deputy attorney general under the Obama administration. He authored the so-called Cole memo which directed federal marijuana enforcement until earlier this week, when it was rescinded by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. James Cole, thanks so much for speaking with us.

COLE: Thanks for having me here today.