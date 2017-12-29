Anti-Circumcision Group Puts Up Billboard In Kentucky

An anti-circumcision group has put up its first U.S. billboard in Kentucky. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Texas-based nonprofit Your Whole Baby is behind a billboard that went up Dec. 14 in Owensboro, reading: "Circumcision harms. Bring your whole baby home."

A local anonymous donor provided a year's worth of funding for the sign, which will move to different parts of the city. YWB founder Jen Williams says she wants to remind parents they have a choice when it comes to circumcising sons. In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying the health benefits of male circumcision outweigh the risks but did not recommend universal circumcision.

Another anti-circumcision group, Saving Our Sons, reported the 2009-2010 circumcision rate in Kentucky was the second-highest in the country.