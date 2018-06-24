To Answer Hollywood's Diversity Problem, California Program Hands Kids The Camera

At Union Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles, a classroom of fifth grade students are buzzing during the last week of school.

The students are high-fiving, grabbing popcorn and forming a circle around a makeshift stage.

One of those students is Dylan Martinez — he's here to celebrate a movie he made.

"My film is about a scared plumber," Martinez says. "We pretty much put all the scripts together, all the screens together, went to the places where we filmed our scenes, and we edited, put music, looked for music, and that's it!"

Martinez and his classmates are part of the Youth Cinema Project, a program devoted to teaching students of color, from fourth grade through high school, about filmmaking.

Since the start of the program at Union Avenue Elementary this past school year, Erika Sabel Flores, a mentor for the program who's been placed with the school, says she's noticed improvement in the students' practical and social skills, like working together, staying organized, networking and speaking up in class.

"They have a voice, they're more empowered and confident and they're less shy," Flores says. "This program is structured in a way where they are learning life skills."

About twice a week, mentors like Flores take over classrooms for an hour at a time at schools in 16 districts across California. The program puts students into teams and the teams are expected to produce short films during the school year. They use tools like boom microphones and Blackmagic 4K video cameras to make the films, and professional software like DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro to edit them.

The program's executive director, Rafael Agustin, says these kids will someday help change the entertainment industry. He says they are the answer to the recent social media uproar over #OscarsSoWhite. The hashtag infamously began on Twitter in 2015, and took off again in 2016 when, for a second year in a row, all 20 actors nominated in the lead and supporting acting categories at the Academy Awards were white.

"The answer to #OscarsSoWhite is not changing voting regulations or requirements," Agustin says. "And I say that with the utmost respect because our founder, Edward James Olmos, is a voting member of the academy. The answer to #OscarsSoWhite truly is developing communities of color at an earlier age."

Olmos founded the Youth Cinema Project in 2013 and appointed Agustin, a writer on The CW TV show Jane the Virgin, as executive director. According to Agustin, they've mentored more than 3,000 students in filmmaking since the program's inception.

Agustin says what sets Youth Cinema Project apart from other pipeline programs is that, starting at a young age, the kids are doing all the work, as opposed to the adults. The participating school districts have conducted studies that show real results of teaching hands-on filmmaking.

"We started doubling reading and writing proficiency. Tripling school engagement," Agustin says. "Creating social and emotional empowerment in the classroom by students writing and telling their own personal stories."

What started out as a program to help kids graduate from high school and get into college turned into a fully realized pipeline for filmmakers of color.

Colleges are also getting on board to partner with the program. Chapman University in southern California recently gave 10 full scholarships to the Youth Cinema Project for students to study filmmaking at the university.

The program is crucial to solving the lack of diversity in Hollywood, says Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement for the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA and a co-author of the Hollywood Diversity Report every year. The report is widely read in the industry and measures diversity in front of and behind the camera.

"You have to start somewhere," Ramón says. "And thinking about Hollywood and increasing the number of underrepresented minorities in the industry, you have to attack the problem from all different angles."

Still, Ramón says there are challenges to success. She says skepticism about the profession of filmmaking is prominent in working-class neighborhoods where these students might come from in Los Angeles.

But she says the program can change that by making it clear to communities that a career in film is possible. She says the program can also put pressure on Hollywood studios and networks, in addition to the Academy, to diversify the people they hire.

"It's never really been a pool problem. You know, the excuse is always like, 'Do they have enough experience?' " Ramón says. "But when you give kids the training they receive in this program, they have no excuse."

Seventeen-year-old high school graduate and aspiring filmmaker Anali Cabrera is one of those kids in the pool. "I've wanted to be in films since I was about 11, so it's always been a passion of mine," Cabrera says.

The film she made for the Youth Cinema Project this year has a personal touch because it is set near her home in Los Angeles.

"I made a film called Luna at Moonlight," Cabrera says. "It takes place at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale. It's about this girl who falls deeply in love with a guy at a rollerway. And she spends the next couple months roller skating around her neighborhood, trying to reunite with him."

Cabrera spent five to six hours per week over the span of eight months, both in and outside of class, working on the movie.

Cabrera says she wouldn't have been able to get into college without the program. She's headed to the University of California, Los Angeles, in the fall to study filmmaking. She wants to make documentary films about social issues like sexual harassment.

"Not only do you build up your resume as you're working on different films and projects, but they're also giving you personal advice as college student alumni or workers within the film industry," Cabrera says.

Hundreds of students including Cabrera piled into the historic TCL Chinese Theatre this past weekend to premiere their films at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

Cabrera said she was grateful for the program giving her the opportunity to screen her film.

"I'm honestly in awe," Cabrera said. "I'm excited to be with my friends and to be with my cast and crew and I'm most looking forward to everyone seeing [my movie] and being able to see their reactions."



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's stay on the topic of getting America's next generation ready to make their mark. But this time, we're talking about a very special workplace - Hollywood.

ANALI CABRERA: I'm feeling so good. Like, I've been really excited for this. I've been looking forward to it. I'm definitely proud of the work I've done.

MARTIN: That's 17-year-old Anali Cabrera at Hollywood's famed TCL Chinese Theatre yesterday. She's one of hundreds of California student filmmakers whose work is being screened this weekend at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. The students are part of the youth cinema project which, as NPR's Anjuli Sastry reports, aims to create a pipeline for young filmmakers of color.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS: (Crosstalk).

ANJULI SASTRY, BYLINE: It's the last week of school for the fifth graders at Union Avenue Elementary when I meet them. I get a few curious stares from some of these kids. Their teacher, Erika Sabel Flores, intervenes.

ERIKA SABEL FLORES: Yeah, you know what this is, right?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: Yeah, I know.

FLORES: And what is this?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: The mixer.

FLORES: Yes, the sound mixer.

SASTRY: So they're talking about my radio equipment. These aren't just any kids - they're filmmakers. They use Blackmagic 4K video cameras, boom mics, professional software like DaVinci Resolve for editing. This is the most important part of the Youth Cinema Project, says executive director Rafael Agustin. It's hands-on. He's a writer for The CW TV show "Jane The Virgin." He thinks the kids are the answer.

RAFAEL AGUSTIN: The answer to #oscarssowhite is not changing voting regulations or requirements. And I say that with the utmost respect since our founder, Edward James Olmos, is a voting member of the academy. The answer to #oscarssowhite truly is developing communities of color at an earlier age.

SASTRY: Actor Olmos founded the Youth Cinema Project five years ago. The program school was to help kids graduate from high school and get into college. They partnered with 16 California school districts to gather and analyze data to see whether the program worked. Agustin says what they found surprised them.

AGUSTIN: We started doubling reading and writing proficiency, tripling school engagement, creating social and emotional empowerment in the classroom by students writing and telling their own personal stories.

CABRERA: I've wanted to be in film since I was about 11, so it's always been a passion of mine.

SASTRY: One of those students telling her story through her films is 17-year-old high school graduate Anali Cabrera. Her movie is a romantic comedy set in the heart of Los Angeles.

CABRERA: I made a film called "Luna At Moonlight." So it takes place in Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LUNA AT MOONLIGHT")

CABRERA: And it's about this girl who falls deeply in love with a guide at Rollerway.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LUNA AT MOONLIGHT")

FREDDY TIJERINO: (As character) So what's your name, anyways?

LEONISSA DUARTE: (As Luna) Luna. What's yours?

TIJERINO: (As character) My name is Dion (ph). You look familiar. Do you go to Rosewood Park?

DUARTE: (As Luna) Yeah. How'd you know?

TIJERINO: (As character) I play basketball there.

CABRERA: She spends the next couple months rollerskating around her neighborhood trying to reunite with him.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LUNA AT MOONLIGHT")

DUARTE: (As Luna) I've been thinking about his hair, his eyes, his smile. I just have to find him.

SASTRY: Cabrera is headed to UCLA in the fall to study filmmaking. She says she wouldn't be doing so without the help of the Youth Cinema Project. And colleges are taking note. Chapman University gave ten full scholarships to Youth Cinema Project students to study filmmaking. Ana-Christina Ramon is the co-author of the annual Hollywood Diversity Report put out by UCLA. It's widely read in the industry and measures diversity in front of and behind the camera.

ANA-CHRISTINA RAMON: You have to start somewhere. And thinking about Hollywood and increasing the number of underrepresented minorities in the industry, you have to really attack the problem from all different angles.

SASTRY: Still, Ramon says, there remain challenges to a program like this succeeding - for example, skepticism in working-class communities to the profession of filmmaking. She says the program can put pressure on other parts of Hollywood in addition to the academy, urging studios and networks to look at this talent pool.

RAMON: It's never really been a pool problem. You know, the excuse is always, like, oh, well, do they have enough, like, experience? You know, do they have credits? But when you give kids the training like - that they receive in this program, they have no excuse.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS: (Crosstalk).

SASTRY: Back at Union Avenue Elementary School, the fifth graders are wrapping up their day.

FLORES: You guys are going to middle school. So who can tell me - think about it, discuss it with a friend or whatever - but who can tell me one thing you learned at YCP that you think you can use when you go to middle school?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS: Networking.

FLORES: Networking. Yes, newtorking.

BEN: What about staying organized? Did anyone learn to stay organized?

SASTRY: The school year is officially over, but the Youth Cinema Project will resume in the fall to teach filmmaking to the next crop of kids. Anjuli Sastry, NPR News, Hollywood. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.