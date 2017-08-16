Angels Clinic Offers Exchange for People Who Purchase Counterfeit Glasses in Fundraiser

After discovering that the solar eclipse glasses distributed through a fundraiser are counterfeit, the Angels Clinic has been exchanging the fake glasses for real ones.

Donna Herndon is vice president of the Angels Clinic. She said the clinic discovered the glasses were counterfeit after hearing a recall from Amazon. The clinic had purchased the glasses from Amazon and a supposedly certified website that Herndon said has been taken down.

“Some of the ones we had gotten had all the right stuff printed on them,” Herndon said. “But they were a total scam.”

She said the clinic sold around 300 glasses in the fundraiser and is working to get them out of circulation. The clinic purchased a surplus of safe, certified glasses from Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory to replace the fake glasses and continue the fundraiser.

Herndon will be exchanging and selling the glasses Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Calloway County Library and at the Angels Clinic. She said the exchange will be set up like a drive-through and will be ‘“first come, first serve.”

Glasses will be exchanged for free and sold for $2.