Murray State University Cinema International is showing South African sci-fi film, 'District 9,' this weekend. Remaining showtimes are tonight and tomorrow, September 8th and 9th, at 7:30 pm in the Curris Center Theatre.

MSU's English Department's Andy Black provides commentary on the film, comparing and contrasting 'District 9' with other alien films in pop culture history.

