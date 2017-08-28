American Quilters Society Allows Online Voting at New Fall Event

The American Quilter’s Society is anticipating between 15,000 to 20,000 visitors in downtown Paducah for the inaugural Fall QuiltWeek. The event has been Spring-only since 1985, but the city has decided to invest in an additional show. Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning says the show has another first for the quilting world - online voting.

“We’ll be posting the 15 first place winners on the website," Browning said. "Then people will be able to go in and they can vote at the show where we’ll have some voting stations set up or they can vote from their smartphone, their iPad, their computer at home, and they can vote from anywhere in the world.”

Browning says those unable to attend can vote for Best of Show, Best Wall Quilt, and First through Fifth place. She says AQS is expecting to generate $16 to 18 million dollars in revenue. The Spring show attracted more than 31,000 people and garnered $24 million in revenue. The event is September 13-16 in the Schroeder Expo Center.