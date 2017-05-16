American Quilter’s Society Co-Founder Bill Schroeder's Funeral is Tuesday Evening

The funeral service for American Quilter’s Society co-founder Bill Schroeder is this evening at 6 at the Heartland Worship Center.

Visitation begins at 2 and continues until the service begins.

The 85-year-old Paducah resident Schroeder died Saturday in his home. He graduated Paducah Tilghman High School in 1950 and attended Paducah Junior College before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He founded the Schroeder Publishing Company in 1969.

He and his wife Meredith founded the American Quilter’s Society in 1984. He was also instrumental in the development of the flood wall murals downtown.

