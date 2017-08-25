Alissa Young Named Hopkinsville Community College President

Hopkinsville Community College has a new president. Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box has appointed Alissa Young as president of HCC.

Young is the school's chief academic affairs officer. Prior to that, she served as dean of academic affairs and has worked with the college since 1991.

Young has a doctorate in education policy and evaluation from the University of Kentucky and master's and bachelor's degrees from Murray State University.

Box said in a release Young is "well known to the college and throughout the community" and credited her experience for the position.

Young begins in her new role on October 1.